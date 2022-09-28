Four Seasons Yachts Coming in 2025

Another luxury hotel brand is taking their talents to the cruise industry! Popular hotel brand Four Season has announced Four Seasons Yachts, a new cruise line aimed at brining the Four Season’s well-known hospitality to cruising. The line’s first ship is slated to arrive in late 2025 in partnership with entrepreneurs Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine.

“Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons,” says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “True vision rests in the ability to imagine the possibilities while always remaining loyal to one’s values. Our vision for this new venture does exactly that. Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best – delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests.”

Larry Pimental to Lead the New Cruise Line

Larry Pimental, formerly of Azamara, will be at the helm of the new cruise line as it starts preparing for its first ship.

“In partnership with Four Seasons, we are creating a new category of luxury lifestyle travel that appeals to discerning guests. We are bringing together the very best across industries to create the pinnacle yachting offering through world-class design, curated experiences, and truly exceptional service,” says Pimentel. “When we launch in 2025, there will be nothing else like it on the open seas. Our shipbuilding partnership with Fincantieri rounds out a triumvirate of industry leaders in this unprecedented luxury lifestyle project.”

About the Four Seasons Cruise Ship

The first Four Seasons vessel will be 207 meters (679 feet) long and 27 meters (88.6 feet) wide with 14 decks and with cost to build of $4.2 million USD per suite.

The ship’s 95 suites will feature an extensive network of joining suite combinations creating adaptable, villa-like residences. Each suite will offer floor-to-ceiling windows and access to expansive terrace decks. The top stateroom, the “Funnel Suite” will span four levels and offer more than 892 square meters (9,601 square feet) of combined indoor/outdoor living space, including a private wading pool and dedicated private spa area.

We expect to learn a lot more about the new ship in the coming months so stay tuned!

What do you think about luxury cruises? Let us know in the comments!