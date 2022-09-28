Cassidy Gifford Named Godmother of Carnival Celebration

Prominent and well-known actress, Kathie Lee Gifford, has passed the torch to her daughter, Cassidy, as she’s named the Godmother of Carnival Celebration. Today, Carnival Cruise Line revealed that Cassidy will carry out the duties of “Godmother” for the company’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration. The ship’s naming ceremony is scheduled for November 20, 2022, in Miami.

Kathie Lee Gifford surprised her daughter, Cassidy, with the exciting news via a video released today by Carnival Cruise Line. Kathie Lee was named “Godmother” to Carnival Celebration’s namesake, M/S Celebration, since its christening in 1987. The four-time Emmy Award-winning actress has served as Carnival’s spokeswoman in television campaigns dating all the way back to the 1980s. Some of these television campaigns were the first ever broadcasting advertisements for the cruise industry.

Cruiser For Life

Cassidy has sailed with Carnival Cruise Line since she was a baby and has many fond memories aboard, while in the company of her mother and late father, Frank Gifford, a prominent NFL and sports broadcasting icon.

“Carnival Cruise Line has been a huge part of our family with my earliest memories taking family trips on Carnival ships,” said Cassidy Gifford. “And now to be asked to be Godmother of the namesake ship to the one my mom christened is truly an honor and a blessing. There was no hesitation when my mom asked me, and I can’t wait to see this amazing ship in Miami in November.”

“I was Carnival’s spokesperson for nearly 20 years starting in 1984, a time when I got married and had my children. They joined me on many television shoots on Carnival ships, so we have so many great memories,” said Kathie Lee Gifford. “To be able to pass the torch to my daughter Cassidy as she is named Godmother of the new Carnival Celebration makes me so happy, I almost cried!”

Beginning her acting career at a young age, Cassidy Gifford is known for her roles in hits like God’s Not Dead and Warner Brother’s feature film, The Gallows. She’s taken on roles in dozens of other television and box office films, even earning the title of Exceptional Emerging Artist at the 2018 Hollywood Film Festival. Cassidy currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband of two years, Ben Wierda.

President of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, said “Since our founding in 1972, Carnival Cruise Line has carried generations of guests and has helped millions of families make lasting vacation memories.” Duffy continues saying, “As we cap off our 50th Birthday festivities with the arrival of Carnival Celebration, we are so pleased to also extend our relationship with another generation of the Gifford family and honored that Cassidy will serve as the ship’s Godmother. I can’t wait to welcome Cassidy and Kathie Lee on board and show off this beautiful new ship. So much has changed in our industry and our company over the past 50 years – it gives new meaning to those words Kathie Lee sang for Carnival – ‘if they could see us now!'”

Carnival Celebration Coming Soon

Carnival Celebration will be Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday gift when the ship launches this November from the newly renovated Terminal F at Port Miami. The ship will feature six themed zones and the line’s second BOLT roller coaster, along with tons of other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.