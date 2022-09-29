Cynthia D’Aoust Named President of American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages has announced that industry veteran Cynthia D’Aoust will be the new president of the cruise line! D’Auost has over 40 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, serving as the President of Hospitality for Cape Resorts Management Company and Global President & CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA.) D’Aoust will begin her new role on October 3, 2022.

“This is an exhilarating time for American Queen Voyages, and I am excited to be part of a dedicated team building upon this company’s rich heritage,” said D’Aoust. “American Queen Voyages continues to carry forth the brand’s heritage and tradition by celebrating what always remains at its core — a commitment to excellence and a dedication to creating amazing experiences for our guests.”

In her role as president, D’Aoust will implement American Queen Voyages business strategy to guide the company on a path of growth, innovation, and guest satisfaction.

Parent company Hornblower Group shares in the excitement of D’Aoust’s new role for American Queen Voyage. “We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to American Queen Voyages as our new President, bringing her exceptional background in successfully leading travel associations and hospitality brands through periods of growth,” said Kevin Rabbitt, Chief Executive Officer, Hornblower Group. “I am confident that through Cindy’s deep knowledge of the industry, expertise in elevating brands coupled with her considerable talent, leadership skills, and respected reputation, she will greatly contribute to the future success of American Queen Voyages.”

D’Aoust has years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry through her leadership of an award-winning overnight hospitality business and a respected reputation within the travel and trade industry.

“I am thrilled to be leading the team during this great growth period for American Queen Voyages as the company continues to elevate the brand even further in the forthcoming years,” D’Aoust said.

More about American Queen Voyages:

American Queen Voyages celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Guests traveling with American Queen Voyages can expect trips around North America with experiences in rivers, lakes, and oceans.