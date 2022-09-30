Cruise Deal of the Week – September 30, 2022

Happy Friday Cruisers!

Holland America Line has been busy over the past month with the revival of their Grand Australia and New Zealand voyages in 2024 and the lifting of Canadian pandemic protocols, resulting in an elimination of vaccine requirements and allowing more travelers to return to cruising!

Today, we have a deal from Holland America Line that you definitely don’t want to miss!

10-DAY CRUISE THROUGH THE PANAMA CANAL FROM HOLLAND AMERICA LINE

Departing November 30, 2022, from Fort Lauderdale, guests will set sail on Holland America Line’s Eurodam ship. The vessel has a capacity of about 3000 passengers and the dress code is casual attire. The ship features a casino, spa, sea view pool and bar, a fitness center, art gallery, a sports court and tons of bars and food options. While aboard, lodging options include suites, verandas, inside cabins, outside cabins and wheelchair accessible cabins. The ship also includes 14 elevators to ensure guests have easy access while aboard. Eurodam will return to Fort Lauderdale in the early morning on Saturday, December 10.

After guests embark from Fort Lauderdale, the ship will spend 2 days cruising on the sea and will arrive in Puerto Limon for the day on Saturday, December 3. Next, the ship will sail through the Panama Canal, stopping in Colon and Gatun Lake. After another day on the water, the ship will stop in Willemstad on Tuesday, December 6 for the day, followed by a stop in Oranjestad the following day. On Thursday, December 8, the ship will spend the day and wrap up the expedition with a last stop in Half Moon Cay on Friday, December 9th. On December 10, the ship will return to Fort Lauderdale in the early morning.

Guests have the following options while aboard Eurodam:

Inside Cabins start at $499 per person

Oceanview rooms start at $594 per person

Balcony rooms start at $989 per person

Suites start at $2164 per person

Guests booking in advance can receive up to $1,700 cash back through an exclusive offer from Holland America Line. Travelers can also save up to 40% off and receive up to $200 designated for onboard spending on select 2022 cruises. Guests may also receive up to $100 off onboard credits per cabin when booking in advance.

The 51-mile-long Panama Canal has been named one of the 7 Wonders of the Modern World and is considered a must see for avid travelers. The Panama Canal has seen over 900,000 ships and continues to increase year after year.