Guests traveling with Hurtigruten Expeditions to Antarctica in 2022 and 2023 should be aware of the changes to the cruise line’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Our updated protocols will more closely align with land-based travel options and the current environment across our destinations. We will offer our guests the best possible experience, with the peace of mind of exploring with us on board a fully vaccinated ship”, said Iain McNeill, SVP Operations in Hurtigruten Expeditions.

Guests traveling with Hurtigruten Expeditions no longer have to test pre-departure except for the Antarctica expedition beginning on October 1, 2022. For Antarctica guests, passengers will still need proof of a negative COVID-19 test to begin travel plans.

RELATED: HURTIGRUTEN NORWAY LAUNCHES FIRST HYBRID SHIP: MS RICHARD WITH

The company will facilitate the tests during transfers from Santiago, Chile, or Buenos Aires, Argentina. Guests can expect test arrangements to occur 72 hours before boarding the ship.

When on board, during landings, and on land, guests do not have to wear masks but are still encouraged to wear them.

Hurtigruten Expeditions Fully Vaccinated Ships:

The company will still require proof of full vaccination with a WHO vaccine before beginning the voyage. Proof of vaccination will ensure all guests and crew remain safe and healthy.

A booster is no longer required, but recommended.

“Protocols ensure the ease of exploration remains, with guests enjoying some of the most spectacular areas of our planet, while knowing that health, safety and wellness of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority”, said McNeill.

Testing and vaccination requirements will differ depending on the destination or local regulation. Hurtigruten Expeditions strongly suggests guests familiarize themselves with COVID-19 guidelines before departure.

Will you be traveling with Hurtigruten Expeditions this year? Let us know in the comments!