Viking Cruises Announces New River Voyage To Europe

Viking Cruises is heading to Europe and will operate year-round with a new winter river voyage! Guests can travel around Europe on the brand’s latest voyage, Treasures of the Rhine, giving guests first access to explore Europe in the winter season!

“The Middle Rhine is one of our most popular destinations—with constantly changing views of hilltop castles, historic towns and terraced vineyards along the steep valley sides, it is a region that will always be best explored by the river,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Many of our guests have sailed the Rhine during other seasons, so we are pleased to offer a new option for those who may be interested experiencing Europe during a quieter time of year.”

MORE ABOUT Treasures of the Rhine

Debuting December 2023, the voyage will sail year-round from Europe, visiting historical landmarks and popular destinations.

The 10-day itinerary will visit fortresses, grand cathedrals, medieval towns, vineyards, and more.

There is a capacity for 190 guests in 95 staterooms.

Onboard amenities include a restaurant, bar and lounge, library, and expansive sun deck.

BOOKING DETAILS

Fares will start at $1,999 per person from May 31, 2023.

Viking Cruises is offering its 25th Anniversary Sale for residents of the U.S. and Canada, with a $25 deposit for up to FREE airfare and special savings on all river 2023-2025 voyages.

Will you be sailing with Viking Cruises to Europe? Let us know in the comments!