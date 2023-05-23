Drink Packages on Royal Caribbean: Here’s What You Need To Know

Purchasing drink packages can be daunting, especially for those purchasing a drink package for the first time. There are many dos and don’ts when securing a deluxe drink package on a Royal Caribbean cruise. If you’re considering reserving this package, keep reading for insider tips and tricks that will save you time and money!

What Beverages Packages Are Offered?

Drink packages aren’t only for booze! There are four different categories of non-alcoholic drink packages. The first package is the Refreshment Package, the most popular package aside from the Deluxe Package. This package includes all Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages, fountain sodas, mocktails, bottled and sparkling water, premium coffees and teas, fresh-squeezed juices, Johnny Rockets Shakes (yes, there’s a Johnny Rockets onboard!), and a Coca-Cola souvenir cup.

Next, Royal Caribbean offers a Classic Soda Package, which includes all soda and that fancy Coca-Cola souvenir cup. Not a big soda drinker? Royal Caribbean’s got you covered with the Cafe Select Coffee Card, which includes 15 different specialty coffee drinks. Last but not least, the Water Package is a great option for itineraries that include lots of port days. When you purchase this package, 12 or 24 bottles of water will be delivered straight to your stateroom.

What Is the Deluxe Package and How Does It Work?

With a Deluxe Beverage Package, you can leave all worries about tipping or watching your bill behind on embarkation day! Cruisers pay their gratuities ahead of time, so unless you’re feeling extra generous, there’s no need to bother with tipping on every drink you order. If you can see yourself indulging in several alcoholic and/or non-alcoholic beverages, purchasing this package may end up saving you money in the long run. Many cruisers prefer to purchase a drink package so that they are left without worries about getting hit with a huge bill at the end of their trip, ruining that cruise high.

How Can I Get the Best Price?

Securing the best price on your packages is probably one of the most confusing parts of planning your cruise for many people. Royal Caribbean’s drink package prices fluctuate throughout the year. Your best bet for getting the best deal on your package? Purchase your drink package as soon as possible to lock in the advertised price on Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Planner website. The Deluxe Beverage Package will always cost more onboard, so make sure to reserve it at least 72 hours before your embarkation date.

Royal Caribbean usually offers new sales every month or month and a half, although this is not guaranteed. If a better price is advertised, cruisers are able to call the customer service line within 48 hours to change their package to the new sale price. If your package is left in your cart unpaid, it does not guarantee you will receive that specific sale price. It’s also important to note that refunds will take around 14 days to post to your bank account.

What’s Included In the Deluxe Package?

All alcoholic beverages, items in the Refreshment Package, and the Coca-Cola souvenir cup are all included in this package. Cruisers who purchase the Deluxe Package will also receive a 40% discount on bottles of wine under $100 and 20% off bottles over $100 in all dining rooms and bars.

What’s Not Included In the Deluxe Package?

Sadly, Starbucks items are not included in the Deluxe Package. However, premium coffee and tea are still available at Cafe Promenade. Depending on the ship, this package includes alcoholic beverages worth up to $12-14. If a guest wishes to purchase a higher-end liquor or wine, they are able to pay the difference. Room service beverages and access to the mini-bar are also not included.

Pros and Cons?

One of the best advantages is the ability to try new cocktails without fear of wasting money! Never had an espresso martini? Try it out, and if you hate it, don’t hesitate to exchange it for something else! Another pro is that you can utilize your Deluxe package on Royal’s private island.

A major con to purchasing the drink package is that all adults over 21 staying in the same stateroom must purchase it. This rule is intended to prevent cruisers from sharing a single drink package. However, Royal Caribbean has been known to make exceptions for reasons such as pregnancy, sobriety, or health issues. Another downside is that cruisers can only order one drink at a time. Though many bartenders will let it slide if you present both parties’ cruise cards.

Whatever drink package you choose to reserve, be assured that your Royal Caribbean cruise will be the vacation of a lifetime! If you find any of these tips helpful, let us know in the comments below!

By Danielle Morris