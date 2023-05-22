American Cruise Lines Introduces 35-Day Civil War Battlefields Cruise

History buffs, this one is for you!

Today, American Cruise Lines has shared their latest new cruise Civil War Battlefields Cruise, which will visit the major battlefields of the Civil War!

MORE ABOUT THE CRUISE

The trip is a 35-day itinerary, visiting 13 states and all three major theaters of the war.

Departing on May 4, 2024, from New Orleans, Louisiana.

The trip ends in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on June 6, 2024.

The voyage will be led by Bertram Hayes-Davis, the great-great-grandson of Jefferson Davis, an American politician who represented Mississippi in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and served as the president of the Confederate States from 1861-1865.

The cruise takes place on three ships and sails the Mississippi River, the Tennessee River, the Potomac River, the East Coast Intracoastal Waterway, and the Chesapeake Bay.

The itinerary highlights battlefields and events from Fort Sumter and Shiloh to Vicksburg and Antietam.

Civil War experts will be aboard and join guests to discuss, debrief, and experience each side of the war.

“This cruise is one of the most holistic views of the Civil War ever offered. Guests will experience the people, places, and events of the war, as they visit the battlefields and stand where history was made,” said Bertram Hayes-Davis. “This is a unique opportunity to see the entire scope of the battles of the Civil War and put them in context to each other and the entire conflict.”

Day-to-day itinerary

Guests joining this voyage will receive a complimentary pre-cruise stay in New Orleans, daily excursions & entertainment, all meals, beverages, beer & wine with lunch and dinner, and a daily cocktail hour.

Complimentary WIFI.

Hotels and transportation between cruise stops.

Tips, Gratuities & Port Charges are all included in the cruise fare.

The price per person begins at $24,700 with a deposit of $5,000 per person. For more information or to book your reservation visit American Cruise Lines Extended Cruises website today.