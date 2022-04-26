Vibrance and Color: St. Thomas Artist Prea Bhandari

Growing up in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Prea Bhandari always knew her life was destined for the creative. This young artist is leaving her mark on the Caribbean art community, particularly on her home island of St. Thomas, one magnificent acrylic at a time.

Recognized for her ability early on in life, Bhandari’s art draws on the surrounding scenery of the island using vibrant colors and an abstract style. Her debut solo exhibition “Euphoria” premiered in downtown Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas in December 2021.