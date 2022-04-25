fbpx
April 25, 2022

Live from the Brand New Celebrity Beyond

When it comes to hopping around the globe, there aren’t many who log more miles annually than Scott Eddy. A veteran travel aficionado with with a laundry list of countries under his belt and his own show on Lifetime TV called Video Globetrotter, Scott is also an accomplished cruiser, having previously joined Porthole Cruise  and Travel Magazine on a trip through the Caribbean in 2019 with Windstar Cruises

Today, he joined Bill Panoff, editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, for an Instagram live from the beautiful new Celebrity Beyond from Southhampton, England before it officially sets sail on its maiden voyage through Western Europe on 27th April, 2022. 

With Captain Kate McCue at the helm, Celebrity Beyond may look similar to her sister ships Edge and Apex, there are a few differences to point out. First and foremost, she’s longer, taller and has 179 more staterooms than previous Edge-class ships. The cruise line has also expanded The Retreat, the private area where suite guests enjoy a private two-story sundeck, lounge and a restaurant. 

Watch the full Instagram Live below! 

