Live from the Brand New Celebrity Beyond

When it comes to hopping around the globe, there aren’t many who log more miles annually than Scott Eddy. A veteran travel aficionado with with a laundry list of countries under his belt and his own show on Lifetime TV called Video Globetrotter, Scott is also an accomplished cruiser, having previously joined Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine on a trip through the Caribbean in 2019 with Windstar Cruises.

Today, he joined Bill Panoff, editor-in-chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, for an Instagram live from the beautiful new Celebrity Beyond from Southhampton, England before it officially sets sail on its maiden voyage through Western Europe on 27th April, 2022.