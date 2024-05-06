Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates 5th Annual ‘Giving Joy’ Program

Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering a special Teacher Cruise Discount. Educators and staff in the U.S. and Canada can enjoy a five percent discount on NCL voyages and receive a $50 onboard credit. This offer is available to all education professionals, including Classroom Teachers (PreK-12), Principals, School Employees, and College/University Professors. This discount can be combined with other promotions, such as Norwegian’s Free at Sea offer.

Since 2019, the Giving Joy campaign has received thousands of nominations, awarded over 250 educators with vacations, and donated funds to teachers and schools.

“We are proud of our history of thanking educators for their hard work and commitment to shaping the next generation of future leaders,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “To honor these education heroes for the long-lasting impressions they make inside and outside the classroom, we are excited to not only award 20 teachers on the fifth-year anniversary of Norwegian’s Giving Joy program with a free vacation aboard the soon-to-debut Norwegian AquaTM, but to also extend the recognition to the broader educator community across the U.S. and Canada with our new Teacher Cruise Discount. Travel is a powerful means of education, and we look forward to welcoming educators to join us on board to explore the world.”

Nominations for teachers who are making a difference in their classrooms and communities are now open through June 7, 2024, as part of Norwegian’s Giving Joy campaign. The top 20 educators in the U.S. and Canada with the most votes will be invited to an exclusive event aboard the new Norwegian Aqua ship in Boston from April 4 to 6, 2025. The top five winners will also attend the ship’s christening celebration and sailing from Miami from April 13 to 16, 2025.

To nominate educators who have inspired students, click here.