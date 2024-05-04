May 4, 2024 Julie Bouchner
Brightline’s ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ Deal
In honor of May the Fourth, Brightline offers groups of 4 or more the chance to save 40% on SMART & PREMIUM fares between South Florida and Orlando. Book by May 5 for rides between May 7 and June 30.
MORE ABOUT THE DEAL
- The code is valid for one-time use and available for SMART and PREMIUM adult tickets sold in single transaction.
- Discount is valid for a minimum of four passengers and maximum of ten passengers per reservation.
- Enter promo code FORCE in the search box to redeem.
