Brightline’s ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ Deal

In honor of May the Fourth, Brightline offers groups of 4 or more the chance to save 40% on SMART & PREMIUM fares between South Florida and Orlando. Book by May 5 for rides between May 7 and June 30.

MORE ABOUT THE DEAL

The code is valid for one-time use and available for SMART and PREMIUM adult tickets sold in single transaction.

Discount is valid for a minimum of four passengers and maximum of ten passengers per reservation.

Enter promo code FORCE in the search box to redeem.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal? Let us know in the comments!