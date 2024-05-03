Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches 2025-2026 Exotic Edition Voyage Savings

Regent Seven Seas Cruises introduces The Exotics Edition offer, providing exclusive savings for luxury travelers. For bookings between May 1 and June 30, 2024, guests can save up to $4,500 per person on select 2024 and 2025 voyages. The offer is valid on 35 voyages to unique destinations in Asia, Africa & Arabia, the South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, and South America. Savings apply to various suites on Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Voyager sailings.

“At Regent Seven Seas Cruises, we pride ourselves on offering our guests immersive and culturally enlightening itineraries, that’s why we are thrilled to unveil The Exotics Edition,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With business-class flights, unlimited free shore excursions, specialty dining, premium beverages and much more included in the fare, a Regent voyage is the perfect way for travelers to create unforgettable memories in these bucket-list-worthy destinations.”

The Exotics Edition offer is available on Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Voyager, visiting ports like Papeete, Tokyo, Cape Town, and Montevideo. Guests can enjoy luxury at a lower cost, exploring global destinations in style aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet. Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers all-inclusive luxury with amenities like shore excursions, gourmet dining, fine wines, entertainment, and more, making for a relaxed and pampered cruise experience.

“Prioritizing the success of our trusted Travel Advisors is paramount which is why we continue to remain committed to delivering quality offers that provide unmatched value,” said Shawn Tubman, Senior Vice President, Sales and Trade Marketing, North America. “The Exotics Edition will be a winner for our valued Travel Partners as these generous savings are combined with enviable staff-to-guest ratios, exceptional on-board service, luxuriously spacious suites and exquisite culinary experiences – all in the world’s most incredible destinations.”

In celebration of Travel Advisor Appreciation Month, Regent offers various incentives for travel partners. Advisors can earn a $100 Gift Card on select European 2024 sailings, a $400 Double Bonus Commission by completing an RSSC University course, and a Sell & Sail incentive. Additionally, a $500 Shipboard Credit per suite is available for advisors who watch an Immersive overnight webinar.