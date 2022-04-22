Cruise Deal of the Week – April 22, 2022

We’re less than a month away from the first day of Spring and that means Alaska cruises are about to be in full swing! Sailings from Seattle and Vancouver are about to head north up the Inside Passage and if you’ve never experienced Alaska, there’s never been a better time to book!

From the towering glaciers to the quaint towns, all draped in expansive wilderness, Alaska can stimulate and impress in ways no other location on Earth can.

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Alaska Inside Passage Cruise from Holland America Line

With a handful of dates to choose from between May and September, there’s no excuse not to book this 7-Day Alaska Inside Passage Cruise from Holland America Line! Sailing from beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia, Zuiderdam calls on Tracy Arm, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay, and Ketchikan before returning to Vancouver.

Prices range by date, but interior rooms can be had for under $400 per person and a balcony room will run you just a couple hundred more, in most cases. Holland America is also offering perks for booking, like up to $1,700 cash back, all four amenities free and kids sail free on select sailings!