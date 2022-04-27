A Perfectly Provençal Post River Cruise Stay
Whether you are river cruising on the Rhône, Saône, or the Seine this summer, if you find yourself wishing to extend your stay in France (and why wouldn’t you?), there is no better place in Provence to spend a few extra days than at the Coquillade Provence Resort & Spa. This five-star gem is less than an hour by car from Avignon, where my AmaWaterways Colors of Provence river cruise disembarked.
Located on a 100-acre estate in the heart of France’s Luberon Valley, the Coquillade is surrounded by sprawling vineyards, olive groves, and fields of lavender. As you drive up the long, winding driveway lined with cypress trees, you feel as though you are arriving home. Designed to feel that way on purpose, their 63 rooms and suites are spread out among several French country houses, known as bastides, each with a private terrace, balcony, or gardens overlooking the hills of Provence. The buildings are intertwined by meticulously landscaped paths making the property feel like a small Provencal hamlet rather than simply a hotel.
Coquillade offers its 120 guests an abundance of things to do for a small property. So whether you are a connoisseur of food and wine, a cycling enthusiast, or enjoy the outdoors, you will find little reason to leave the property.
There are two large heated outdoor pools and an additional one inside the spa. Access to the spa and wellness center is included for all guests. Take advantage of the hot and cold-water therapy circuit with a sauna, steam room, ice room, plunge pools, and an immersion rain shower. For ultimate relaxation, have a seat in one of the outdoor whirlpool tubs overlooking the vineyard.
A true sports destination, Coquillade is home to the BMC Cycling center, which rents racing bikes, mountain bikes, and e-bikes. So take them out for a ride on your own or schedule and biking excursion with a guide. There is also a bike shop with all the gear and accessories.
A luxury Relais and Chateaux property in the South of France wouldn’t be complete without a winery. Aureto produces 150,000 bottles of red, white, and rose wine annually. They are all served in the restaurants, but you can do a tour and tasting at the winery and purchase a few to take home.
The estate includes three restaurants and a bar, all serving different cuisine, so you’ll never tire of the food. My favorite is Cipressa which serves authentic Sicilian cuisine. Their daily antipasti buffet with grilled vegetables, olives, meats, and cheeses is enough for a meal, but don’t miss their wood-fired pizzas and homemade pasta. If you are looking for something a bit spicier, try the Thai food in the bar.
Should you feel you need to leave the hotel to explore the property’s region, Coquillade has a Smart Car available to borrow. We got behind the wheel with the top down for a few hours to check out surrounding towns like L’Isle-Sur-la-Sorgue and Gorges.
Coquillade Provence Resort and Spa is an idyllic escape that is truly the experience of a lifetime.