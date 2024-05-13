Universal Orlando Resort Unveils Its Most Epic Summer Experiences Yet

This summer, Universal Orlando Resort will debut a new collection of experiences that offer exciting entertainment for the whole family. Highlights include the grand opening of DreamWorks Land on June 14, featuring characters from Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. The lineup includes CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, a riveting new nighttime lagoon show, and Hogwarts Always, an all-new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. Universal’s Mega Movie Parade will debut on July 3, 2024, the most extensive daytime parade.

“We are thrilled to debut an array of never-before-seen experiences for the entire family to enjoy from day to night,” said Karen Irwin, President & COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “These new experiences – coupled with the amazing attractions currently in our theme parks – will allow our guests to create lasting memories that will make this summer truly unforgettable.”

NEW SUMMER HIGHLIGHTS

CINESATIONAL: A SYMPHONIC SPECTACULAR

Universal Studios Florida will debut a new nighttime show, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, on June 14, 2024. The show will celebrate the power of music through iconic film scores and scenes from blockbuster films, including Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Shrek, and more. The show includes 228 fountains, 4K projection mapping, an original composition, and over 600 drones, creating an immersive display of cinematic moments.

UNIVERSAL MEGA MOVIE PARADE

Starting July 3, 2024, Universal Studios Florida will debut the Universal Mega Movie Parade, featuring iconic movies like E.T., Back to the Future, and Jurassic World. The parade will include 13 new floats, 90 performers, and special effects, creating a spectacular daytime experience.

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will feature iconic movie elements, including the 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, a live drum line performing the Jaws score, and a Jurassic World float with a Gyrosphere, Raptors, and a Tyrannosaurus rex. The parade will also include nods to other iconic films. Universal Orlando’s Summer Tribute Store will feature themed rooms, merchandise, and photo ops inspired by the participating films to complement the parade.

HOGWARTS ALWAYS CASTLE PROJECTION SHOW

Select nights at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade will feature Hogwarts Always, a nighttime projection show that takes guests through Hogwarts’ iconic moments. The show is set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts Castle and features four different endings, each celebrating a Hogwarts house. The show also includes dialogue from beloved characters like Professor Dumbledore and Hagrid.

DREAMWORKS LAND

Universal Studios Florida will debut its new DreamWorks Land on June 14, 2024, featuring immersive experiences inspired by Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda. The area will include interactive play areas, character meet-and-greets, a live show, and unique treats. Guests can explore Shrek’s Swamp, ride the Trollercoaster, and meet Po in the Panda Village. A new multisensory live show, DreamWorks Imagination Celebration, will bring beloved stories to life.

In honor of these new experiences, guests can purchase specialty merchandise, including clothing, drinkware, and character-themed items.

Learn more about the new experiences coming to Universal Orlando Resort this summer here.