Cunard’s New Queen Arrives

With all the fanfare you’d expect, the stunning Queen Anne recently arrived in Southampton for her inaugural season of cruising. Accepting an invitation for a one-night introduction to sample the amenities, dining, and entertainment, we boarded the ship with anticipation. It’s hard to get a true sense of everything in such a short time but our first impressions justify the high expectations.

Cunard’s cruise DNA is expressed in distinguished class, superb service, and art deco interior design. What stands out for this regal vessel is an element of imagination plus a vibrant dose of color displayed in the furnishings and public spaces. An ambience that blends the classic traditions of yesteryear into the expectations of modern cruising makes Queen Anne something very special.

Inside Out

It’s not just the indoor public areas that stand out. The two-level Pavilion is a fabulous pool deck area that allows both significant space for sun worshippers and ample shade. The retractable roof is perfect should weather conditions require shelter. The nearby Wellness Cafe provides healthy meals and the Pavilion Grill serves up quick bites of comfort food.

The Queen’s Room, a two-deck central atrium, is a spectacular venue for shipboard entertainment and activities. For late-night enjoyment, there’s the Golden Lion Pub, Carinthia Lounge, and exceptional live music in the Bright Lights Society.

Innovative Collaborations

An exclusive partnership with Michelin-starred Chef Michel Roux enhances Cunard’s already esteemed cuisine. In addition to creating an exclusive gala menu for the opulent Queen’s Grill restaurant, Chef Roux has taken the Golden Lion’s menu to a new level. Specialty restaurants are always a draw, and four new venues feature diverse menus.

Aji Wa features seasonal Japanese cuisine and sushi for lunch and dinner along with an exclusive omakase tasting menu. In Aranya, experts in Indian cuisine show off their culinary chops, and the ambience of a high-class steakhouse in Sir Samuel’s is perfect for savoring the best British beef and seafood. Tramonto takes diners on a Mediterranean journey with flavors that pay homage to Europe’s sunshine-drenched southern coasts. The elegance of the Britannia Restaurant, Princess Grill, and Queen’s Grill all hearken back to the opulent days of upscale cruising.

In addition to collaborating with Chef Roux, Cunard has launched a new wellbeing initiative, teaming up with Harper’s Bazaar UK to formulate three kinds of luxurious spa packages: detoxing, energizing, or relaxing. Each package will feature a curated selection of treatments that include a range of Elemis products and specific balanced dining options.

Broadway and West End producer David Pugh and acclaimed director Emma Rice will bring the adapted version of Noel Coward’s Brief Encounter to the elegant Queen Anne Royal Court Theater. The haunting love story has received critical acclaim, leaving audiences overwhelmed by laughter and tears. In addition to the award-winning theater presentation, captivating headline performers will entertain throughout each cruise.

Although brief, our one night aboard was more than enough to whet our appetite for a return to experience everything the new Queen has to offer.