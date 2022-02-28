The “Other” California: Road Tripping the Central Coast

Day 1. Meet in Monterey

The slow pace and casual vibe of Monterey is tweaked to perfection with its small town main street spilling out onto the colorful Fisherman’s Wharf where feasting on seafood direct from the ocean is a considered a must. Accompanied by the soundtrack cry of seagulls and barking sea lions, the visual buffet continues along the promenade of the picturesque marina filled with sailing vessels.

A multi-mile coastal pedestrian pathway provides an opportunity to witness seals and otters frolicking in the crystal clear waters of the bay with a backdrop of colorful flowers, endemic succulents and shrubs lining the walkway. Less than a mile along you’ll comes across Cannery Row made famous by John Steinbeck’s novel of the same name. Lined with shops hawking souvenirs, clothing and delectable sweets, it is also home to upscale hotels and small inns. Bicycles and family pedaled surreys are available for rent and are very popular with specific lanes for safe and comfortable navigation.

At the far end of the street, visitors can experience the underwater marvels of ocean life at the famed Monterey Bay Aquarium. Several buildings and floors feature fascinating displays of jellyfish, fish of all shapes and sizes, octopus and squid as well as an entertaining penguin exhibit. Allow a minimum of a half day to cover the facility properly.

Whether walking or biking, continue along to the rock outcrop of Lover’s Point, flanked by the endearing Main Street of Pacific Grove. There are numerous B & B accommodations, inns as well as small hotels along this coastal paradise that satisfy dreams of indelible seascape vistas.