Cruise Deal of the Week – February 25, 2022

What a week it was for cruising! We got to see pictures from the very first wedding on Antarctica courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages, more cruises lines opted into the CDC’s voluntary program for ships and we even got a sneak peek at the upcoming Carnival Celebration!

Not to mention our documentary film on Antarctica with Atlas Ocean Voyages premiered on Tuesday so check out if you haven’t seen it!

Today’s Cruise Deal of the Week comes from Celebrity Cruises and will be very tempting for those who can get away last minute!

5-Day Bahamas / Mexico Cruise

With two dates to choose from, there’s going to be a lot of interest in this deal from Celebrity Cruises! Celebrity Summit will embark from PortMiami on a 5-day cruise calling on Nassau in the Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico with two sea days mixed in. The two embarkation dates are Monday March 14 and Monday April 11, 2022.

Celebrity is giving away some great perks for booking like up to $1,700 in onboard credit, free beverage packages, free wifi, pre-paid gratuities and more depending on what stateroom you book.

Celebrity Summit is a Millennium-class ship which underwent an extensive cabin refurbishment drydock in March 2019. With a capacity just over 2,000, guest reviews often mention excellent service and quality meals along with ample space to unwind.