Oceania Cruises Floats Out New Cruise Ship ‘Vista’
One of our favorite luxury cruise brands has a brand new ship to enjoy! Oceania Cruises floated their new ship Vista out from Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy over the weekend and all indicators are it was a smashing success.
On hand for the float out ceremony were Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, Giuseppe Torrente, Shipyard Director for Fincantieri; and His Excellency Monsignor Tasca, Archbishop of Genoa.
“Vista is Oceania Cruises’ most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality. Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year,” said Sherman.
Vista will sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, followed by twelve additional European voyages prior to commencing sailings from the United States to the Canadian Maritimes and New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Vista Highlights
- 12 dining options, four of them brand-new
- 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests
- The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – more than 290 square feet
- All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers
- All Owner’s, Vista and Oceania Suites feature luxurious soaking tubs
- Palatial Owner’s Suites and top-of-ship Library styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home
- New Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers
- Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues
- Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace
- Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Staterooms and Suites, respectively
A Renewed Relationship
Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, noted that it had been a decade since the last newbuild from Oceania Cruises at the shipyard.
“Ten years have passed since we delivered Riviera to our friends at Oceania Cruises, from the same Sestri shipyard. The launch of this new ship therefore represents an important milestone not only of her construction, but also in the consolidation of the relationship with the shipping company. I am sure that Vista will give life to a new class of ships that will stand out for its refinement and technological advances,” Matarazzo said.
Have you cruised with Oceania Cruises before? Let us know in the comments!