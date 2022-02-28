Oceania Cruises Floats Out New Cruise Ship ‘Vista’

One of our favorite luxury cruise brands has a brand new ship to enjoy! Oceania Cruises floated their new ship Vista out from Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy over the weekend and all indicators are it was a smashing success.

On hand for the float out ceremony were Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, Giuseppe Torrente, Shipyard Director for Fincantieri; and His Excellency Monsignor Tasca, Archbishop of Genoa.

“Vista is Oceania Cruises’ most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality. Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year,” said Sherman.

Vista will sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, followed by twelve additional European voyages prior to commencing sailings from the United States to the Canadian Maritimes and New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.