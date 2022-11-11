The Legend Behind Horta’s Remarkable Maritime Painting Collection

Marine Art in the Azores

This marine art collection is well known to sailors and visitors to this decorated marina. Haunted, even today, by the fear of the sea, sailors are transformed into painters. Accordingly, visiting crews whose ships come to Horta must leave a painting of their boat on the breakwater so that their ship will arrive safely at its next destination. Some who haven’t left a representation of their ship have suffered shipwrecks and other nautical disasters.

The example of the “Ariadne” serves as a warning for those who don’t comply with the superstition and, according to Azorean sea lore, may have been the beginning of the legend. This two-masted ketch wintered in Horta, but once it left the harbor, it vanished at sea in the Spring of 1967. Neither captain nor crew left any sign on the breakwater or piers.

I step out on the harbor sidewalk and realize I have flown 4,766 miles to Horta to explore this legend based on a tip from a tall ship sailor I met in the Pacific Northwest. As I look around, a kaleidoscope of paintings grasps my view. Some are large, others are small, some round or square, painted in multicolors of red, white, blue and green. Each with different designs and phrases that cover the walkway and walls. Some are geometric in shape with astral or zodiac signs, some in the shape of swans, birds and sea dragons, other images depict mermaids, whales and puffins. One in particular strikes me as unique. In the center of the painting in the large graceful shape of the letter “S” is a design with the head of a swan that morphs at the end into a whale’s body. A whimsical cat or monkey pops up occasionally, as I make my way among them. I’m intrigued by the use of a cat’s image, particularly a black one, as it doesn’t immediately seem related to sea travel. Perhaps it represents an onboard pet or a symbol of good luck or comfort to the sailors. New paintings are painted over old ones. Drawn by hand, many look like professional art work, others the rudimentary work of school kids. Like imaginative pictures in a child’s storybook, the paintings number in the hundreds. Each, however, serves to ward off potential shipwrecks and assure a continued safe voyage.