Cruise Deal of the Week – November 11, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and do you know what that means? Black Friday cruise deals! Stay tuned the week of Thanksgiving for Porthole Cruise and Travel’s famous Black Friday Cruise Deal roundup with deals from a number of different cruise lines and regions of the world. Until then, here’s another deal on a Caribbean cruise vacation that you won’t want to miss!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Caribbean Itinerary From Princess Cruises

Leaving from Galveston, TX on January 15, 2023, Ruby Princess will spend two days at sea before arriving in Mahahual, Mexico, Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico before another sea day and return to Galveston. Interior staterooms start at just $429 and balconies are only a few hundred more so why not treat yourself on your next Caribbean cruise vacation?

For a limited time, Princess Cruises is also offering up to $1,700 in onboard credit, shore excursion credit, reduced deposits and more! If you’re looking for a cruise to escape the cold this winter, Princess has you covered!