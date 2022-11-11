Celebrity Cruises Announces Most Extensive Sailing Season Yet

As if things weren’t already looking up for the cruise industry, one of the most popular cruise lines has announced a 2024-2025 cruise season that is bigger and better than anything they’ve done before!

Celebrity Cruises released their fleet deployment and itineraries for the coming years, including what’s in store for the next Edge-class ship in the works, Celebrity Ascent. Celebrity’s fleet, what will be 16 ships at the time, are slated to sail to more than 250 destinations in 70 countries, including new ports of call in France, Italy and Greece.

“For our 2024/2025 season, we wanted to take our offerings to new heights – all in celebration of our fourth Edge Series ship, Celebrity Ascent, sailing its inaugural season in 2024,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “There’s truly no better way to see the world’s best places than on the world’s best places where our guests are treated to the accommodations and amenities of a Celebrity ship – a luxury hotel, Michelin-quality dining, and a world-class luxury spa retreat all in one with the world just steps away.”

European Cruises

One of the places the line will visit most in the coming years is Europe with seven ships planned for the region, including three of the four Edge-class ships. The line will visit nearly 100 European destinations on 153 unique itineraries between 2024 and 2025.

For the first time ever, an Edge Series ship will homeport outside of London, with Celebrity Apex embarking on more Norwegian Fjord sailings than ever before, including a new, 12-night Norwegian Fjord and Arctic Circle itinerary.

Celebrity Ascent will embark on its inaugural European season with itineraries visiting destinations throughout Spain, Italy, France and Greece; while Celebrity Beyond will embark on 10- and 11-night itineraries to Greece, Istanbul, Naples, and more.

Asia Cruises

A return to Asia is all systems go for Celebrity Cruises as Celebrity Millennium will homeport in Tokyo from April 2024 to October 2024 and sail throughout Japan with guests privy to some of the most beautiful and culturally important sights like Mount Fuji, the city of Kyoto and even overnight stays in Osaka.

Following its season in Japan, Celebrity Millennium will join Celebrity Solstice providing in Southeast Asia on 11- to 14 night sailings visiting 32 destinations across Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and more from September 2024 to April 2025.

Caribbean Cruises

Of course Celebrity Cruises is headed to the Caribbean with sailings aboard eight ships on voyages spanning three to eight days.

Celebrity Ascent will making her Caribbean debut with rotating 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, visiting the ports of St. Thomas and St. Maarten, or Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Labadee, Haiti.

Celebrity Beyond is sailing 10- and 11-night itineraries to the Southern Caribbean, visiting St. George, Grenada; St. John’s Antgua, St. Maarten, and more. Celebrity Beyond will also take guests to see the Panama Canal.

Celebrity Apex will sail on a 7-night itinerary to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Labadee, Haiti; Key West, Bimini, Bahamas; St. Kitts, Tortola, and more.

Alaska Cruises

Roundtrip from Seattle, Celebrity Edge will become the first Edge-class ship to sail to Alaska, taking guests on 7-night itineraries to Endicott Arm Fjord and Dawes Glacier, Victoria, British Columbia, and Ketchikan. Joined by Celebrity Summit and Celebrity Solstice, together, they will offer 57 sailings and an array of 6- to 8-night itineraries from May to September 2024.

Are you planning on booking a cruise with Celebrity Cruises in the future? Let us know which itinerary you’d most like to take!