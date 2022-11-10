Azamara has announced 44 new voyages for the Winter 2024/2025 season, cruising the four corners of the world with Azamara Quest sailing South Africa, Azamara Journey cruising through South America, Azamara Pursuit visiting Australia and Asia, and Azamara Onward sailing on the 2025 World Voyage. Passengers can fully explore each destination with 171 late stays and overnights in port, giving guests plenty of leisure time to experience all the local culture and sights in each port of call.

“We are very excited to bring our guests to every corner of the world aboard our four-ship fleet,” says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Our smaller ships will visit unique ports and hidden gems around the world, including maiden ports in the Philippines, Fiji, Samoa, and beyond. With high demand for cruising and unique travel experiences across all regions, we look forward to continuing to immerse our guests in some of the world’s most beautiful and culture-rich destinations.”

Guests can also take advantage of Azamara’s Early Booking Benefit with the 2024 and 2025 sailings. In North America, the offer includes 20% off select 2024 and 2025 voyages, a $300 Onboard Credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a Premium Beverage Package for two.

Azamara Journey will cruise along the coasts of South America and offer guests alluring experiences deep diving into the local culture of each destination. Vacationers can see the nightlife and neighborhood taverns of Buenos Aires, the culinary capital of Lima, and the historic Hispanic culture of San Antonio.

Azamara Quest will embark on six separate back-to-back South Africa Country Intensive voyages, allowing travelers to explore South Africa at their leisure. The ship will make stops in Port Elizabeth, East London, Durban, Mossel Bay, and Cape Town, as well as the port of Maputo in Mozambique. Passengers can see the country’s wildlife, beach towns, and diverse cities with plenty of time to connect with the locals.

Azamara Pursuit will sail through Asia with two of Azamara’s popular Japan Country Intensive sailings, giving guests a chance to fully discover each destination with a range of excursions to choose from. Azamara Pursuit will also visit the breathtaking landscapes of Australia and New Zealand.

Now open for booking, Azamara Onward will embark on its 2025 World Voyage from San Diego, California. The ship will visit 37 countries before disembarking in Southampton, United Kingdom. The itinerary includes 15 overnights and 31 late-night stays in port, giving guests plenty of leisure time. World cruisers will enjoy 13 complimentary exclusive events and over $25,000 in exclusive amenities.

