Silver Whisper Arrives in Saudi Arabia
In a moment commemorated by a plaque and key exchange ceremony at two ports, Cruise Saudi welcomed a second ship from Silversea Cruises to the country of Saudi Arabia!
Silver Whisper called on both Jeddah Islamic Port and Yanbu Port last week for the first time, following in the wake of sister shipSilver Spirit , which took part in a trial summer season in 2020; making it one of just a few ships to sail during the pandemic.
Future of Saudi Arabia Cruising
Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Saudi Lars Clasen welcomed the ship and spoke of the exciting future of tourism in the country.
“We are pleased to welcome another exciting cruise ship, Silver Whisper to sail across Saudi’s pristine and crystalline waters. We look forward to offering tourists – specifically those who seek extravagance – truly memorable experiences whilst showcasing the breathtaking beauty in Saudi,” he said. “Cruise Saudi was launched with a clear goal of establishing cruising as a new economic pillar, another growth engine and an experiential dimension to the country’s flourishing tourism industry in line with the goals of Vision 2030, the Saudi leadership’s transformation blueprint. We are in a position to showcase what this beautiful country has in store from untapped beaches and islands to the rich cultural heritage, history and hospitality of the people. By continuing to welcome cruise ships to Saudi, we are opening new and exciting gateways that connect us to the rest of the world.”
Cruise Saudi has been busy since they began their push to make the country a top cruise destination, signing key partnerships with several major cruise lines like MSC Cruises, Scenic Group, Viking and Silversea, all which have completed more than 70 sailings during the summer and winter seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Captain of Silver Whisper Macarone Palmieri Michele noted the warm welcome the ship received in both ports.
“On behalf of everyone at Silversea Cruises, I thank Cruise Saudi and the local authorities for such a warm welcome to Jeddah and Yanbu Ports. Travelling aboard Silver Whisper, our guests are discovering each of these destinations as part of our Tale of Tales World Cruise 2022, which is connecting the world’s most remarkable experiences,” he said.
Have you cruised anywhere on the Red Sea? Let us know in the comments!