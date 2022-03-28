Silver Whisper Arrives in Saudi Arabia

In a moment commemorated by a plaque and key exchange ceremony at two ports, Cruise Saudi welcomed a second ship from Silversea Cruises to the country of Saudi Arabia!

Silver Whisper called on both Jeddah Islamic Port and Yanbu Port last week for the first time, following in the wake of sister shipSilver Spirit , which took part in a trial summer season in 2020; making it one of just a few ships to sail during the pandemic.

Future of Saudi Arabia Cruising

Chief Executive Officer of Cruise Saudi Lars Clasen welcomed the ship and spoke of the exciting future of tourism in the country.