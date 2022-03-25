Cruise Deal of the Week – March 25, 2022

We’re just a week away from April and that means Alaska cruise season is about to be in full swing! It has been two long years since America’s northernmost state had a full cruise season and all indicators are this year is finally going to be a return to normal. With all your favorite ports like Ketchikan and Sitka ready for cruisers to come ashore, there’s never been a better time to book your next Alaska cruise!

So, without further ado, it’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

Alaska Inside Passage Cruise from Norwegian Cruise Line

Setting sail in May, June and August from Seattle, Washington, Norwegian Sun will spend five days exploring Alaska’s Inside Passage with calls on Ketchikan and Victoria, British Columbia. It’s been a while since cruise ships called on any port in Canada, so the capital city of Canada’s westernmost province, also known as The Garden City, is ready and waiting for cruisers!