Make the Island of St. Kitts Your Next Escape

As the Caribbean begins to open back up again, one island is making it even easier for travelers who are looking to escape to a tropical paradise. St. Kitts is leading the charge when it comes to the Caribbean tourism comeback thanks to a set of new travel rules for fully vaccinated travelers that remove the mandatory quarantine period and let you get out and start exploring the island the same day you arrive.

In a testament to the island’s recovery efforts, St. Kitts Minister of Tourism Lindsay F.P. Grant was even recently named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year in the Caribbean Journal’s 8th annual Caribbean Travel Awards. His leadership and the resilience of St. Kittians were major factors in tourism returning to the island so abundantly according to editor Alexander Britell.

“The past year was defined by abundant tourism success as we saw the vast majority of the Caribbean roaring back this year, with the highest-volume tourism in history for most destinations,” Britell said. “Minister Grant’s leadership in navigating this tumultuous landscape for St. Kitts and Nevis has been a bold statement to the world that the Caribbean is the most resilient place on earth and cannot be defeated, taking every challenge and using it to power a new future.”

That’s great news, because St. Kitts has a lot to explore! From the spectacular hiking trails of Mount Liamuiga to the pristine beaches of Cockleshell Bay and everything in between, St. Kitts and her neighboring island of Nevis are the best escape you could ask for. Immerse yourself in the history of colonialism, taste your way through cuisine inspired by the flavors of the island, enjoy a day of pampering at one of the many luxury resorts and hotels, St. Kitts has it all!

Spend the day on a St. Kitts beach | | Photo: St. Kitts Tourism

Most islands in the Caribbean can say they have beautiful beaches, but St. Kitts stands out among the rest. With colors that range from the black sand beaches in the north – remember, the island was formed by a volcano – to the soft, golden-grey coral sand on the Southern coast, no two are the same. Whether you’re looking for a spot to escape or just need some rest and relaxation, a beach on St. Kitts is calling your name.

Frigate Bay in central St. Kitts has two unique beaches that visitors will love. North Frigate Bay Beach faces the Atlantic and features the best quality sand, straight to Instagram scenery and is perfect for a long relaxing stroll or snorkeling among the close-to-shore coral gardens. Did we mention the water temperature never gets below 74 degrees? That’s a vacation we can get behind!

St. Kitts’ Best Hiking and Exploring

Escaping the grind of daily life means spending as much time outside in the sunshine as possible and there’s no shortage of activities in St. Kitts. One of the first things people notice when they visit is the towering Mount Liamuiga, a stratovolcano that last erupted nearly 2,000 years ago. It’s the highest point on the island and home to some of the most incredible views for hikers. The sides of the mountain are full of lush rainforest foliage and the views from the very top will leave you speechless.

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park | Photo: St. Kitts Tourism

In fact, St. Kitts seen their rainforests increase to nearly 25% of the island in recent years, making it one of the best places in the Caribbean for nature lovers. One of the best things to do is find a local guide who can bring you to some of the best hiking trails on St. Kitts and help you better understand some of the local flora and fauna.

Another great place to get out and explore is Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, a fortress and UNESCO World Heritage site which dates back to the late 1600’s. Located high up on the Western shore of St. Kitts, Brimestone Hill offers spectacular ocean views, particularly at sunset. Today, the fortress is a museum teaching visitors about European colonial expansion and more St. Kitts history.

St. Kitts’ Top Resorts

For those looking for a vacation that exceeds the rest, let one of the many luxury hotels and resorts on St. Kitts meet your every need. Hotels like the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Montpelier Plantation & Beach and the Four Seasons Nevis are the best of the best when it comes to high-end amenities, service and cuisine. There’s no better feeling than waking up in the morning in a gorgeous hotel room with stunning ocean views just outside on the balcony.

A Suite at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts | Photo: Park Hyatt St. Kitts

St. Kitts’ Current Travel Requirements

International travel can be tricky these days, so St. Kitts has clearly outlined their health and safety policy when it comes to COVID-19 travel requirements. The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis is currently open for ONLY fully vaccinated travelers. Exemptions are made for citizens and residents of the islands and children under 18 with fully vaccinated parents or guardians. As of now, nearly 75% of adult residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, one of the highest vaccination rates in the Caribbean.

Don’t wait another minute for your next vacation, book your trip to St. Kitts today!