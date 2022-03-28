Discovery Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

One of the world’s most recognizable cruise brands spent the weekend showing off a brand new ship! Princess Cruises newest vessel Discovery Princess set sail on her maiden voyage from Port of Los Angeles on a cruise to the Mexican Riviera.

On hand was Princess President John Padgett who welcomed the first guests, Michael and Sally Smith, onboard alongside Discovery Princess officers.

“Today we celebrate our newest ship, Discovery Princess, as she sets sail on her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera from the Port of Los Angeles – the same port our very first cruise departed from in 1965,” said Padgett. “Cruising is back and the elegant Discovery Princess showcases the many reasons why travelers should take a cruise now. We also recognize and applaud the ship’s company, who will work tirelessly to deliver memorable cruise vacations to all who sail on this magnificent cruise ship.”