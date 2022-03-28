Discovery Princess Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage
One of the world’s most recognizable cruise brands spent the weekend showing off a brand new ship! Princess Cruises newest vessel Discovery Princess set sail on her maiden voyage from Port of Los Angeles on a cruise to the Mexican Riviera.
On hand was Princess President John Padgett who welcomed the first guests, Michael and Sally Smith, onboard alongside Discovery Princess officers.
“Today we celebrate our newest ship, Discovery Princess, as she sets sail on her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera from the Port of Los Angeles – the same port our very first cruise departed from in 1965,” said Padgett. “Cruising is back and the elegant Discovery Princess showcases the many reasons why travelers should take a cruise now. We also recognize and applaud the ship’s company, who will work tirelessly to deliver memorable cruise vacations to all who sail on this magnificent cruise ship.”
About Discovery Princess
A Royal-Class ship, Discovery Princess clocks in at 1,080 feet with a passenger capacity of 3,660. The delivery was slightly delayed due to the pandemic, but from what we’ve seen and heard, the new ship was well worth the wait!
Those lucky enough to be on board the maiden voyage are currently enjoying 270-degree views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, live entertainment in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater, a variety of cuisines at 25 bars and restaurants and two deep-tank pools next to the top-deck bar.
Discovery Princess comes complete with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating your traveling companions anywhere on the ship. The Medallion also puts service at your fingertips as whatever you need can be delivered directly to you on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet WiFi network, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship to post content and stream favorite movies and shows.