SHIPPING CONTAINERS CONVERTED INTO UNIQUE NEW SHOPS IN PORT OF SAINT JOHN
6 months ago, Area 506 in the providence of Saint John, New Brunswick, was
just a parking lot but it’s been completely transformed into a booming new
shopping center with everything a port city could offer! They’ve repurposed old
shipping containers and converted them into unique retail stores, selling
everything from food & beverages to crafts and souvenirs. Most of the vendors
are local and represent the community of Saint John. There’s even a designated
area for the crew to relax and decompress. It was important to Saint John to take
care of the crews that work so tirelessly to care for everyone else.
The small shopping center is a short walk out of the terminal and an incredible
experience for first-time Saint John visitors. The spot is also great for Saint John
residents and allows for easy waterfront access for all to enjoy. Guests can enjoy
concerts, the viewing deck, and the local vendors; there’s always something to
do, and has been a great way for travelers coming in by sea or by land to
experience Saint John!