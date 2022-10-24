6 months ago, Area 506 in the providence of Saint John, New Brunswick, was

just a parking lot but it’s been completely transformed into a booming new

shopping center with everything a port city could offer! They’ve repurposed old

shipping containers and converted them into unique retail stores, selling

everything from food & beverages to crafts and souvenirs. Most of the vendors

are local and represent the community of Saint John. There’s even a designated

area for the crew to relax and decompress. It was important to Saint John to take

care of the crews that work so tirelessly to care for everyone else.



The small shopping center is a short walk out of the terminal and an incredible

experience for first-time Saint John visitors. The spot is also great for Saint John

residents and allows for easy waterfront access for all to enjoy. Guests can enjoy

concerts, the viewing deck, and the local vendors; there’s always something to

do, and has been a great way for travelers coming in by sea or by land to

experience Saint John!