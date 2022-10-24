MSC Cruises’ second World-class ship has officially begun production. Shipyard Chantiers de L’Atlantique cut the vessel’s first steel today, marking the start of construction.

The brand revealed the ship will be named MSC World America, in honor of the U.S. market. MSC World America will be the first MSC Cruises’ LNG-powered ship deployed in North America.

“MSC World America is a testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.“In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology. The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they’re loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea.”

MSC World America will offer a futuristic cruise experience featuring unique dining experiences and a wide variety of onboard entertainment. Setting sail in 2025, MSC World America will be the brand’s largest ship in the U.S., with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space.

MSC CRUISES’ VESSEL UPDATES:

Guests traveling aboard MSC Cruises can expect five ships to serve the region for the winter 2023-2024 season.

MSC Meraviglia: Sailing for the first time during the winter season, MSC Meraviglia will travel from Brooklyn, New York, to either Bermuda or Florida and the Bahamas. Guests can choose 5 to 6-night trips or 7 to 11-night cruises.

MSC Seascape: Offering two different 7-night itineraries from PortMiami, traveling to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, and visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Divina: Sailing from PortMiami with itineraries ranging from 3, 7, or 11 nights, calling on either Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel and Costa Maya, or Oranjestad, Aruba.

MSC Magnifica: Sails on a short cruise from PortMiami — 3 to 4-night trips visiting Key West and the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve — or on 7-night Christmas and New Year’s Eve cruises.

MSC Seashore: Sailing from Port Canaveral and offering short cruises to the Bahamas along with longer western Caribbean itineraries. 2–4-night cruises to the Bahamas or 5-7 nights to the Western Caribbean.

MSC World America showcases the growth of U.S. flagships for the brand. In 2017, MSC Seaside transformed Caribbean cruising with increased outdoor space and new experiences at sea. Due to the success of MSC Seaside, MSC Cruises deployed the new MSC Seashore in 2021 out of PortMiami.

If you are interested in following the construction of MSC World America, check out the company’s social media platforms for videos and pictures.

Will you travel on MSC World America in 2025?