See What Others Don’t With Swan Hellenic
The launch of new ships is always cause for optimism in the world of cruising, but when a new company comes online with three brand new ships it’s cause for celebration. Swan Hellenic, a legendary pioneer in expedition style cruising is re-emerging and initiating a new phase of development as an innovator in this burgeoning sector of cruising.
Paying homage to a style of travel lost in modern times, these smaller intimate vessels offer refined classic luxury spiced with a mindset focused on intrepid destinations. No fuss, no formality, it’s simply an experience that enhances the elements of cruising by adding enrichment into the wonders of nature visiting mesmerizing destinations while being coddled surrounded by touch points of elegance.
The understated accoutrements and furnishings embellish the welcoming warmth of tasteful Scandinavian design in public areas as well as beautiful balconied suites. Imagine the comforting vibe of a virtual reality faux fireplace at the foot of your bed with an adjacent sitting areas adding to the boutique aura of the vessel. The centerpiece Observation Lounge serves as the gathering point for presentations by expedition experts on nature and destinations as well as a convivial lounge for relaxing and mingling with other guests.
Buffet style light breakfasts and lunches are available in the Club Lounge and Pool Bar and Grill while full service meals are served in the Swan Restaurant. The all inclusive concept is front and center with free flowing wine and beverages, excursions and complimentary prepaid gratuities.
It’s a small ship with big concepts displaying displaying every component you’d expect from a high end hotel. A beauty shop, library, gym, a spa, jacuzzi and a sauna with a view of the passing scenery plus the warmth of a heated infinity pool overlooking the aft of the ship.
In spite of the visual attractions onboard, it’s the show that goes on outside the ship that vies for undivided attention. Imagine walking amidst penguin colonies in Antarctica, stalking giant whales at sea or filling your Instagram quotas with polar bears or walruses in the Arctic. Integrate with the exotic cultures of the South Pacific, photograph the sights of Japan, hike through the jungles of Africa or gaze in awe at historical sights in Jordan. The onboard fleet of zodiac watercraft makes excursions ashore an unforgettable adventure in exciting destinations lending credence to the Swan Hellenic mantra of See What Others Don’t.
In conjunction with the SETI Institute, guests are invited to become ambassadors of our planet by engaging in scientific research in the ship’s Expedition Lab, a state of the art venue for capturing the essence of nature’s grandeur.
Swan Hellenic has taken giant steps towards preserving the pristine waters that are home to the magnificent wildlife and habitats that we are privileged to witness. Each of the three vessels has been built in accordance with sustainable practices including the use of battery power for silent navigation when necessary while remaining emission free.
RELATED: CRUISE INDUSTRY COMMITS TO PURSUE NET-ZERO CARBON FOR GLOBAL CRUISING BY 2050
The newly launched 152 passenger SH Vega is currently navigating its way to South America where it will begin a series of Antarctica cruises throughout the winter of 2022-2023. She will be joined in a few weeks by its essentially identical sister the SH Minerva for similar explorations of the white continent followed by the arrival of the slightly larger SH Diana in 2023 for Mediterranean cruising. With the Minerva heading to the South Pacific following the Antarctic season I’m already planning for a new adventure with Swan Hellenic. Stay tuned!