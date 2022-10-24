See What Others Don’t With Swan Hellenic

The launch of new ships is always cause for optimism in the world of cruising, but when a new company comes online with three brand new ships it’s cause for celebration. Swan Hellenic, a legendary pioneer in expedition style cruising is re-emerging and initiating a new phase of development as an innovator in this burgeoning sector of cruising.

Paying homage to a style of travel lost in modern times, these smaller intimate vessels offer refined classic luxury spiced with a mindset focused on intrepid destinations. No fuss, no formality, it’s simply an experience that enhances the elements of cruising by adding enrichment into the wonders of nature visiting mesmerizing destinations while being coddled surrounded by touch points of elegance.

The understated accoutrements and furnishings embellish the welcoming warmth of tasteful Scandinavian design in public areas as well as beautiful balconied suites. Imagine the comforting vibe of a virtual reality faux fireplace at the foot of your bed with an adjacent sitting areas adding to the boutique aura of the vessel. The centerpiece Observation Lounge serves as the gathering point for presentations by expedition experts on nature and destinations as well as a convivial lounge for relaxing and mingling with other guests.