During the 2023-2024 sailing season, sail across the Indian and South Atlantic Oceans with MSC Cruises Splendida traveling to South Africa. The ship will be based in the port of Durban, South Africa, beginning November 2023. Guests looking to travel on Splendida can look forward to a wide range of trips lasting between three and 14 nights to Namibia and Mozambique.

“The MSC Splendida will take cruising in South Africa to the next level and her deployment further demonstrates our commitment to help drive both the country’s tourism industry and the cruising sector with a resultant positive economic impact to the nation,” said Ross Volk, Managing Director, MSC Cruises South Africa. “The ship will be staffed by nearly 1,400 crew, many of whom will be sourced and trained locally through our own Shosholoza Ocean Academy in Durban.”

During the 35 sailings, guests can explore prominent landmarks in South Africa, like Table Mountain in Cape Town, or explore the city of Durban on the Durban City Tour. Voyagers will learn more about the culture and get a taste of the music, cuisine, and nightlife Durban has to offer.

