Adventures by Disney is set to welcomes guests aboard PONANT ship Le Bougainville setting sail in 2024 for cruise along the Adriatic Sea, taking in the history, cuisine, and views during the journey.

There are two voyages to choose from, each eight-day, seven-night round-trip sailings from Venice, Italy, with calls at seven ports in Croatia and Montenegro. The first will depart on June 25 and the second on July 2.

More information on the Adventures by Disney

• Cruisers will sail on Le Bougainville, a small intimate ship for families, couples, and friends to experience the trip to remote locations.

• Discover the islands around the Adriatic coast.

• Visit Korcula to taste the Mali Ston oysters.

• Kayak along the Pakleni Islands.

• Enjoy Croatian food, wine, architecture, and culture.

• Bike through vineyards and lavender fields in Hora or Ager.

• Try a local delicacy such as Dalmatian Prosciutto, common in the winter months.

• Explore Boka Bay in Montenegro with a catamaran.

• Stroll the cobbled streets of Old Town Kotor.

• Visit the world-famous Predjama Castle in Slovenia.

• Visit Slovenia’s Postojna Cave and explore the underground “dragons” that call it home.

Guests traveling on this cruise will have a team of trained Disney Adventure Guides to accompany them and provide history, storytelling, and activities aboard and ashore.

Onboard Activities for All

• Sing your heart out at themed karaoke nights or test your knowledge at trivia night.

• Attend cocktail workshops and finesses classes.

2024 Adventures by Disney itineraries

• Antarctica and Patagonia Expedition Cruise: Discover the beauty of Antarctica and Argentina in the Patagonia region from Dec 17-28, 2023, and February 17-28, 2024. Learn more about the wildlife and explore their natural habitat.

• Arctic Expedition Cruise: Explore the northern polar region featuring the Artic waters and landscapes of Svalbard. From July 1-10, 2024, guests will sail past deep fjords and discover the human history of the Arctic and see massive glaciers.

• Galapagos Islands Expedition Cruise: Travel through the Galapagos Archipelago guided by an expert naturalist. Learn more about the ecosystems and unique species on the island. The available dates for this expedition are the following: March 17-25, June 9-17, July 14-22, August 7-15, and Dec 18-26, 2024.