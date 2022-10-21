Guests traveling aboard Princess Cruises over the 2022 holiday season will experience a new holiday dining experience with gourmet dining options and traditional staple menu items.

Chef Rudi Sodamin and the Princess culinary arts team revealed the Princess Cruise Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus, a new addition available in the main dining rooms throughout all the winter holidays. Guests traveling on Princess can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal featuring five entrees, Hanukkah and Christmas meaningful dishes from traditions around the world, and a New Year’s Gala menu.

“Growing up in a large family, holiday meals were always extremely important to me and a source of excitement and anticipation. But it wasn’t until I was an adult and went to work at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City that I learned about the American tradition of Thanksgiving where food is the undisputed star of the show,” said Sodamin. “The imaginative and innovative new Thanksgiving menu honors cherished holiday traditions while also introducing some exciting fresh options that we hope can become new favorites. Collaborating with our talented team of culinary artists on this menu has been a meaningful and memorable. This year will be a totally stress-free holiday as we’ll do all the shopping, cooking and clean up too!”

Thanksgiving Experience:

Guests sailing on Princess during Thanksgiving will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on November 24, no matter where they happen to be in their itinerary.

Travelers will enjoy a Thanksgiving celebration aboard with an elaborate feast to celebrate.

thanksgiving feast menu options:

Appetizer and salad options:

Child Winter Citrus Supreme: Blood orange, pink grapefruit, satsuma tangerine with a chili lime zest.

Seafood Martini: poached shrimp, calamari, scallops, and basil lemon vinaigrette.

Duck and Pistachio Plate: Autumn lettuce with a roasted cherry vinaigrette.

Roasted Pumpkin Soup: Toasted almond oil and topped with pumpkin seeds.

Chilled Carrot Dill Soup: Topped with Cranberry Coulis

Autumn Mesclun Salad: Sliced apple, crumbled feta, candied walnuts, and maple champagne vinaigrette.

Main offerings:

Potato Gnocchi: Prepared with roasted butternut squash, caramelized shallots, sage leaves, and topped with parmesan.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp and Seared Sea Scallops: Paired with jasmine rice timbale, snow peas, red bell pepper, and tomato-caper beurre blanc.

Traditional Thanksgiving Turkey: Tender breast slices, caramelized sweet potato, apple sage dressing, steamed broccoli, roasted brussels sprouts, giblet gravy, and whole cranberry sauce.

Pineapple-glazed Ham spiked with Cloves: Pineapple-bourbon sauce, mashed yams, broccoli, and carrots.

Grilled Vegetable Mille Feuille: Flaky puff pastry, arugula, red-pepper sauce, balsamic reduction, basil-infused oil

Desserts to complete the Thanksgiving feast:

Traditional Pumpkin pie whipped cream

Cinnamon Apple Pie a la mode

Bourbon Pecan Pie a la mode

Sugar-free Strawberry Napoleon mascarpone cream

“The entire Food & Beverage staff sees this new Thanksgiving menu as an opportunity to go the extra mile in impressing our guests,” says Sami Kohen, Princess’ vice president of food and beverage. “Princess has always done a great job taking the stress out of the holidays and making each holiday special for our guests, and with this new Thanksgiving menu, we have elevated the experience to a whole new level.”

Will you be traveling aboard Princess Cruises over the holiday season?