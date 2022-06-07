Seafarers’ House to Honor Arnold Donald at 2022 Golden Compass Gala
Porthole Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff will serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer
Arnold W. Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, has been selected as the recipient of Seafarers’ House International Golden Compass Award for 2022 and Porthole Cruise and Travel Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer during the annual Golden Compass Gala on September 24, 2022 at the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach.
The award is given each year to those who have achieved distinction in the maritime world, those whose vocation or avocation has been the sea, or those who have ministered to or otherwise assisted seafarers.
“Mr. Donald is an inspiration to all who know him as well as those who have benefitted from his leadership and generosity,” said Seafarers’ House Executive Director Jennifer Stewart. “He navigated Carnival Corporation out of rough seas during the pandemic to ensure the health, safety and well-being of guests and crew and is always looking for ways to accelerate change and inspire others.”
“Few have impacted the cruise industry like Arnold Donald over the past decade. From Carnival’s growth over the years to his leadership during the pandemic, Arnold has cemented his role as one of the most important people in the cruise and travel industry. I’m thrilled to have been asked to host this memorable event and to be there when he’s given this prestigious award. I wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Bill Panoff.
For nearly a decade, Mr. Donald has been president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise conglomerate. Prior to that, he served on its board of directors for 13 years. He also serves on the board of Bank of America Corp. and in April 2021 was appointed chair of the World Travel and Tourism Council.
Prior to joining Carnival, Mr. Donald was president and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council, a professional network and leadership forum for African-American executives of Fortune 500 companies, and the president and CEO of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International.
“On March 11, Carnival Corporation celebrated the 50th anniversary of its maiden voyage from PortMiami. I am proud of the many accomplishments of this company, and it is an honor to be recognized by Seafarers’ House, which has served as a place of welcome for our crew members for more than 30 years,” said Mr. Donald.
Past Golden Compass award recipients include: Cliff Berry II, president and CEO of Cliff Berry Inc.; Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President & CEO of Celebrity Cruises; Paul Doell, National President of the American Maritime Officers (AMO); Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International; Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia; artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Guy Harvey; Joseph Farrell, president and CEO of Resolve Marine Group; and international seafaring hero Captain Richard Phillips.