“Few have impacted the cruise industry like Arnold Donald over the past decade. From Carnival’s growth over the years to his leadership during the pandemic, Arnold has cemented his role as one of the most important people in the cruise and travel industry. I’m thrilled to have been asked to host this memorable event and to be there when he’s given this prestigious award. I wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Bill Panoff.

For nearly a decade, Mr. Donald has been president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise conglomerate. Prior to that, he served on its board of directors for 13 years. He also serves on the board of Bank of America Corp. and in April 2021 was appointed chair of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Prior to joining Carnival, Mr. Donald was president and CEO of the Executive Leadership Council, a professional network and leadership forum for African-American executives of Fortune 500 companies, and the president and CEO of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International.

“On March 11, Carnival Corporation celebrated the 50th anniversary of its maiden voyage from PortMiami. I am proud of the many accomplishments of this company, and it is an honor to be recognized by Seafarers’ House, which has served as a place of welcome for our crew members for more than 30 years,” said Mr. Donald.

Past Golden Compass award recipients include: Cliff Berry II, president and CEO of Cliff Berry Inc.; Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President & CEO of Celebrity Cruises; Paul Doell, National President of the American Maritime Officers (AMO); Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International; Jan Swartz, group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia; artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Guy Harvey; Joseph Farrell, president and CEO of Resolve Marine Group; and international seafaring hero Captain Richard Phillips.