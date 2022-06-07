Captain Serena Melani Named Master of EXPLORA I

Today, luxury travel lifestyle brand and cruise line Explora Journeys announced the appointment of Captain Serena Melani as Master of EXPLORA I, the first of four ships scheduled to begin operating in May 2023. The cruise line is set to have four new ships sailing by 2026 with a focus on higher-end experiences and more unique destinations.

In 2010, Captain Melani became Bridge Officer with Regent Seven Seas Cruises and was then promoted to Master of Seven Seas Splendor in 2016, leading to her becoming their first female Captain and first Italian-born female cruise ship Captain. She began her studies at the Nautical Technical School in Livorno before gaining experience as Bridge Officer onboard different types of cargo ships. She was born and grew up in Livorno, an Italian port city on Tuscany’s coastline which is also a major port for the cruise industry today.

Captain Melani was drawn to the Explora Journey’s brand as they share the same passion for the world’s oceans and all they provide.

“I was very impressed by the love, respect, and knowledge our owners, the Aponte Vago family, have for the ocean. Their personal involvement and care in each detail of the project, to deliver something truly unique in the market, is inspirational. Growing up on the Tuscan coast in Italy, I am thrilled to be part of a European luxury lifestyle brand and to take the helm of EXPLORA I, sailing to amazing destinations, some of which have never been reached by cruise ships before,” she said.