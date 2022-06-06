MSC CRUISES Brings Full Fleet Back to Service

The entire MSC Cruises’ fleet of 19 ships is back sailing just in time for the summer 2022 season!

Today, MSC Musica set sail on the first voyage of her 23 planned seven-night trip to Katakolon in Greece, the Greek Islands Crete and Santorini, and Bari in Italy.

“Putting the last of our ships back into service is a milestone for all of our hard-working crew members onboard, and it’s a milestone for our guests looking for new ways to discover fantastic destinations around the world,” Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises US said. We were the first major line to return to international cruising in the summer of 2020. Our industry-leading health and safety protocols laid the groundwork for us to return to full strength and give our travel agent partners and their customers what they want—relaxing, enjoyable, and, most importantly, safe cruise vacations.”

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global cruise industry shut down in March 2020. Beginning August 2020, MSC Grandiosa was the first ship from any major cruise line to return to the sea. MSC Cruises’ have implemented safety protocols designed for the well-being of the line’s guests and crew.

At the end of 2022, MSC is welcoming two more ships, MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa. This will be the first liquefied natural gas-powered vessel.

MSC Cruises plans to travel across the globe to North America, Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Middle East. For exact trips and ship information, head to MSC Cruises website.

More about MSC Cruises:

MSC Cruises is one of the two brands within the Cruises Division of MSC Group. The MSC Cruises has a modern fleet of 19 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels.

– International dining

– World class entertainment

– Family programs

– User-friendly technology on board

To learn more about MSC Cruises’ head to the MSC Cruises website and take a look!