embrace the glamour of luxury train travel with rocky mountaineer

There’s a friendly atmosphere on Rocky Mountaineer that’s not found on other trains. A group triumph is achieved when fellow travelers spot a mighty eagle or a demure deer. Not only do you discover wildlife from your Rocky Mountaineer seat, but you might also find a new friend right beside you as you all watch for wildlife.

Rocky Mountaineer only travels by day, which means you never miss a moment of the landscapes you want to see. Instead, you spend the night in comfortable hotel accommodation along the route – in glorious Whistler, sunny Kamloops, peaceful Quesnel or historic Glenwood Springs.

At the end of your time aboard Rocky Mountaineer, you too will have stories to share, regardless of the rail route you choose: First Passage to the West, Journey through the Clouds, Rainforest to Gold Rush or Rockies to the Red Rocks. Each has their own highlights and destinations: the first runs between Vancouver and Banff or Lake Louise, the next two between Vancouver and Jasper, and the newest route travels between Denver and Moab – all showcasing the most iconic scenery North America has to offer.

If a cruise is on your must-do list, add a Rocky Mountaineer trip so you can truly create meaningful memories that last a lifetime. Train travel invites guests to experience the glamour of eras past while living in the present. There is something timeless about rail travel – and now is the time to travel with Rocky Mountaineer.