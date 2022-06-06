embrace the glamour of luxury train travel with rocky mountaineer
Train travel evokes images of glamorous movie stars in divine wardrobes strutting through grand stations, steamer trunks in hand, ready for fabulous adventures. With a Rocky Mountaineer journey, you can easily picture yourself as a VIP – all dressed up for the voyage of a lifetime.
Whether you choose an iconic Canadian Rockies route or experience the American Southwest on Rocky Mountaineer’s newest route, your adventure begins the moment you step onboard.
As you settle into your luxurious seat, you feel the stress of daily life slip away. You slow down and enjoy exceptional service from Rocky Mountaineer’s attentive onboard hosts, who start your day with an exemplary three-course breakfast and keep you satisfied during the entire journey. Each meal showcases the region through locally inspired dishes. While you travel through the American Southwest, you can enjoy classics like Colorado-raised beef or pork. On the Canadian routes, be sure to sample world-famous Pacific salmon or Alberta beef – paired with wines from B.C.’s Okanagan Valley.
Stories aren’t only told through cuisine aboard Rocky Mountaineer; they’re also shared by onboard hosts. While you gaze through oversized windows, your host narrates the journey with details about rail history, local communities, and of course, the natural beauty surrounding the train.
You can’t help but embrace the moment when you’re onboard Rocky Mountaineer. You slow down and soak up the scenery through spectacular glass-domed coaches – scenery that is best experienced by train: rushing rivers, chromatic deserts, majestic mountains, and surprise wildlife appearances.
There’s a friendly atmosphere on Rocky Mountaineer that’s not found on other trains. A group triumph is achieved when fellow travelers spot a mighty eagle or a demure deer. Not only do you discover wildlife from your Rocky Mountaineer seat, but you might also find a new friend right beside you as you all watch for wildlife.
Rocky Mountaineer only travels by day, which means you never miss a moment of the landscapes you want to see. Instead, you spend the night in comfortable hotel accommodation along the route – in glorious Whistler, sunny Kamloops, peaceful Quesnel or historic Glenwood Springs.
At the end of your time aboard Rocky Mountaineer, you too will have stories to share, regardless of the rail route you choose: First Passage to the West, Journey through the Clouds, Rainforest to Gold Rush or Rockies to the Red Rocks. Each has their own highlights and destinations: the first runs between Vancouver and Banff or Lake Louise, the next two between Vancouver and Jasper, and the newest route travels between Denver and Moab – all showcasing the most iconic scenery North America has to offer.
If a cruise is on your must-do list, add a Rocky Mountaineer trip so you can truly create meaningful memories that last a lifetime. Train travel invites guests to experience the glamour of eras past while living in the present. There is something timeless about rail travel – and now is the time to travel with Rocky Mountaineer.