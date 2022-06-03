WHY WAS SIMONE BILES CHOSEN AS CELEBRITY BEYOND GODMOTHER?

She’s a 19-time World Champion gymnast with 7 Olympic medals hanging in her trophy case, but Simone Biles has a new achievement to be proud of, she’s been named the Godmother of the new Celebrity Beyond from Celebrity Cruises!

The celebrity gymnast, who is widely considered the best to ever compete, was praised by Lisa Lutoff-Perlo for her achievements and who was thrilled to name her Godmother of the the latest Edge-class ship from Celebrity Cruises. The famous Celebrity Edge magic carpet is also on board this new ship with lots of other fun and interesting cruise ship technology upgrades for guests to enjoy.

