First Look at Margaritaville at Sea from the Very First Cruise

Are you ready for an exclusive first look at Margaritaville At Sea? This brand new cruise line from famous musician Jimmy Buffett and inspired by his many Margaritaville restaurants around the world, the Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship has undergone a number of enhancements and is ready to start sailing from Port of Palm Beach.

Not all cruisers can get away for a full week or more and the popularity of mini-cruises, or microvacations, has exploded lately as people aren’t as willing to travel far from home. That’s where Margaritaville at Sea can help. The ship will sail two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island with multiple departure dates each week to choose from, including weekends!

Cruising with Margaritaville at Sea

Formerly the flagship of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is in the midst of a multi-million dollar update reflective of the styles of the Margaritaville brand.. Staterooms and public areas will be refreshed with island inspiration and key food & beverage additions include JWB Prime Steakhouse, the new watering hole 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, and the Port of Indecision Buffet.

If you’re looking for the best time with a cold drink, warm sun and plenty of Jimmy Buffett’s best songs, this is the cruise for you! The christening ceremony sailing made cruise news headlines across the cruise and travel industry and we were on board to see it all!