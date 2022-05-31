Atlas Ocean Voyages to Homeport Ships in Panama in 2022-2023
The Panama Tourism Authority announced today that Atlas Ocean Voyages, one of the newest luxury cruise lines sailing today, will homeport ships in the country starting as early as this year. According to the tourism board, the partnership developed during a promotional tour in Miami earlier this year.
The cruise line will operate small-ship luxury cruises with itineraries of up to 12 nights to Panama and with calls on surrounding countries including Cartagena, Curacao, Peru, Mexico and more. The goal is a positive impact on economics and tourism for Panama. The country is also focused on sustainable tourism per their Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, which focuses on sustainable and unique experiences that connect with nature and authentic Panamanian culture.
“We are proud to welcome Atlas Voyages who will introduce international visitors to our beautiful country, specially focused on experiences that highlight Panama’s extraordinary nature and authentic culture,” said Panama’s Minister of Tourism, Ivan Eskildsen.
CRUISING TO PANAMA
Atlas Ocean Voyages, the first cruise line to host a wedding in Antarctica, is focused on providing high-end luxury and adventure for their cruise guests.
“Panama’s indigenous heritage, natural biodiversity, variety of landscapes and colonial history present a coveted destination for our guests, who seek a luxury adventure in some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We are looking forward to bringing our small expedition ships, World Navigator and World Traveller, to visit the beautiful country of Panama starting in October 2022. And, our ships will be among the first to utilize the new Panama Cruise Terminal at Fuerte Amador and access inland experiences via Panama’s new tourism landing sites.”