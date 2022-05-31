Emerald Azzurra Christened in Venice
The very first ocean yacht from Emerald Cruises was christened in a special ceremony in Venice, Italy over the weekend. Emerald Azzurra, the highly-anticipated new yacht from the luxury cruise line, was christened by Rosie Cairns, joint Managing Director at ROL as Godmother Sarah Wikevand, joint Managing Director at Reader Offers Ltd (ROL) was unable to attend the ceremony.
The event was also attended by Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group, of which Emerald Cruises is part; his wife Karen Moroney, Director of Project Design; embarking guests; Emerald Cruises staff who worked on delivering the yacht; and local dignitaries.
“Scenic Group holds a unique position of owning the complete end to end process where we design, build, and operate our vessels. Special thanks must go to the project team, headed by Ivo Skelin, for their commitment and dedication during the building of Emerald Azzurra,” said Moroney.
“The team at Reader Offers Ltd are true advocates for the cruising market and their dedication reflects our own commitment to growing the popularity of luxury yacht cruising. As one of Emerald Cruises’ top performing agents for both river and yacht cruising, ROL has been instrumental in the success of launching Emerald Cruises’ first ocean-going luxury yacht, Emerald Azzurra. We are truly honored that Sarah has agreed to serve as an Emerald Cruises Godmother,” said David Winterton, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at Emerald Cruises.
About Emerald Azzurra
Holding just 100 guests in 50 suites, Emerald Azzurra is the quintessential small-ship luxury cruise experience. The custom-built ship features unique public areas including an infinity-style pool, wellness area with an infrared sauna, and a marina platform for easy access to water sports and activities such as electric bikes and stand-up paddleboards.
The ship was launched earlier this year and has been sailing an 8-day Croatian itinerary and the ship will continue sailing the Adriatic and Mediterranean through the summer. She will then reposition to Doha, Qatar to cruise the Arabian Peninsula in December.