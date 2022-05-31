Emerald Azzurra Christened in Venice

The very first ocean yacht from Emerald Cruises was christened in a special ceremony in Venice, Italy over the weekend. Emerald Azzurra, the highly-anticipated new yacht from the luxury cruise line, was christened by Rosie Cairns, joint Managing Director at ROL as Godmother Sarah Wikevand, joint Managing Director at Reader Offers Ltd (ROL) was unable to attend the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of Scenic Group, of which Emerald Cruises is part; his wife Karen Moroney, Director of Project Design; embarking guests; Emerald Cruises staff who worked on delivering the yacht; and local dignitaries.

“Scenic Group holds a unique position of owning the complete end to end process where we design, build, and operate our vessels. Special thanks must go to the project team, headed by Ivo Skelin, for their commitment and dedication during the building of Emerald Azzurra,” said Moroney.