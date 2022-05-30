The Suites and Sweets of Istanbul

Go Ahead, Make My Stay

Istanbul is divided into distinct areas and deciding on an area to stay can be a daunting task. The old city is home to the Blue Mosque, Hagia Sofia, Grand Bazaar and Topkapi Palace but can be overwhelming with its throngs if tourists. The Asia side divided by the Bosphorus Strait is a little too remote for touristic endeavors but for first time visitors, the Taksim Square area is perfect for street exploration that remains well within soft adventure boundaries.

The InterContinental Istanbul is the ideal hotel accommodation for cruise guests and is utilized by premium cruise lines the likes of Silversea, Oceania and Regent for their pre and post cruise stays. Perched high atop a hill with commanding views of the city and the never ending boat traffic of the Bosphorus, it is secluded away in a park like setting yet only steps away from the vibrant sidewalks of the central Taksim area.

Elegance is on full display in the grandiose lobby area with an adjacent half inside, half outside garden lounge perfect for cocktails or afternoon tea. An opulent staircase encircles the reception area and leads up to the property’s restaurant that provides a bountiful breakfast of typical Turkish dishes and western favorites.

The classic ambiance of the Intercontinental brand is carried out by trained staff and perfected in the design of the spacious accommodations. As in sister properties, Club Level rooms come with a bevy of benefits, none more enjoyable than private access to the exclusive lounge serving cocktails, snacks and a full buffet breakfast.

The property offers a luxury spa to massage out the stress of long flights and even a Turkish hammam. For those that prefer a DIY approach to healthy well being, the property features an amazing gym facility. The outdoor pool is surrounded by trees and landscaping to embellish the feeling of ultra luxury.

Take dining to new heights with a sumptuous dinner in the rooftop Safron Restaurant as the stars twinkle above and the lights of the city glimmer below. After dinner the celebration of the good life continues with music by a DJ, drinks and dancing in the rooftop nightclub. Hospitality is an essential requirement of any holiday and the InterContinental Istanbul delivers in every category.