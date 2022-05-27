Cruise Deal of the Week

ALASKA INSIDE PASSAGE CRUISE FROM NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Setting sail in May, June and August from Seattle, Washington, Norwegian Sun will spend five days exploring Alaska’s Inside Passage with calls on Ketchikan and Victoria, British Columbia. It’s been a while since cruise ships called on any port in Canada, so the capital city of Canada’s westernmost province, also known as The Garden City, is ready and waiting for cruisers!

The best part about the cruise is you can be flexible when you book. There are three sail dates to choose from this summer; May 5, May 26, June 16, and August 18. The dates in May are the best deals with suites going for just $689. Norwegian is giving away a handful of perks for booking as well. If you book soon, enjoy up to $1,700 cash back, 70% off a 2nd guest, free open bar as well as free specialty dining, wifi, and shore excursions. 3rd and 4th guests also sail FREE on select sailings.