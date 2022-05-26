WHAT’S TRAVELING TO MEXICO LIKE IN 2022??

Mexico City is one of the most popular destinations in Central America thanks to a vibrant food, art and music culture.

The country has been open to travelers for a while now and many are wondering what they can do and experience while visiting Mexico city and its surrounding areas. In fact, Mexico remains one of the only countries in the world without any mandatory quarantines or restrictions on visitors from any countries.

If you’re looking for the top places to visit in Mexico in 2022, or what to do in Mexico City in 2022 when you get there, enjoy this quick scenic overview highlighting the historic destination that many travelers are drawn to across the globe!

Our Mexico City travel guide 2022 vlog has great information about all the sights in Mexico City and the best Mexico City food available.