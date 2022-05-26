The Mill at Ward Cove is Alaska’s Newest Cruise Port

What is the Mill at Ward Cove?

Built on the remains of the historic Ketchikan Pulp Mill, which was a key economic driver for the town of Ketchikan when it opened in the 1950’s. Development of the site for cruise purposes started prior to the pandemic and the first ship called in port on August 4, 2021, making it Alaska’s newest cruise port and your gateway to the stunning Tongass National Forest. It’s just a seven mile ride into the downtown area where you can enjoy Ketchikan’s famous Creek Street and meet up with a tour or excursion group.

No tendering needed as your cruise ship can dock at the pier, making things easier for cruisers to spend more time ashore Alaska. Once guests step off the ship and into the Welcome Center, they can take the complimentary shuttle into downtown Ketchikan or wait in comfort for their shore excursion or tour to begin.

If you have some time or are looking for authentic Alaskan gifts for friends and family, the retail section of Ward Cove has plenty to explore like artisan gifts, outerwear and more. The complex also boasts a museum of the pier’s history, a theater which offers insights into what it’s like to live life in Alaska, sip and paint classes and even ax-throwing lessons. For some fresh and locally-caught seafood, the Whistle Stop Restaurant.