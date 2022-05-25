MSC Cruises Enhances Yacht Club on World Europa
MSC Cruises announced today they’ve revamped their popular ‘ship within a ship’ concept on the upcoming MSC World Europa. First introduced in 2008, MSC Yacht Club is an all-inclusive experience that offers guests privacy and exclusive access to amenities found within the space.
MSC World Europa, coming later this year, is the MSC Cruises’ first ship in their new World Class line with updated tech a new modern design.
MSC Yacht Club on MSC World Europa
According to MSC Cruises, the enhanced MSC Yacht Club on board MSC World Europa will feature a two-deck reimagined sundeck with more space than previous builds, two new owner suites of more than 1,600 square feet with private balconies, double balcony duplex suites, and massage rooms just for suite guests at the MSC Aurea Spa.
MSC Yacht Club Perks
- Dedicated priority check-in and check-out as well as priority departure and return on excursion days
- 24-hour butler service and dedicated concierge, which makes the cruising experience truly personal and tailored to each individual guest’s needs
- Unlimited drinks throughout the ship with a Premium Extra package included as standard
- Unlimited dining within the MSC Yacht Club
- Inclusion of the Browse Internet package with unlimited data for two devices
- Complimentary access to the Thermal Suite in the MSC Aurea Spa
- Tailor-made experiences from shopping to excursions
- Complimentary welcome bottle of wine, Spumante, Champagne or spirit
- Nespresso coffee machine in each suite and complimentary personalized mini bar offering juices, soft drinks, water, and beer replenished daily, and a complimentary snack
- Room service so that guests can enjoy a relaxed morning with breakfast in bed
- Other personal touches such as luggage unpacking and packing service