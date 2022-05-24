This World Cruise From Regent Seven Seas is Their Longest Ever
Would you spend 150 nights on a cruise ship? If so, do we have a cruise for you!
Today Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the premier luxury cruise lines sailing, announced a new world cruise leaving Miami, Florida on January 7, 2025 which will be the longest in the cruise line’s 30-year history.
Called the Away in Wonder world cruise, the cruise spans 150 nights, 36,295 nautical miles, 97 ports of call across 25 countries on 5 continents on board Seven Seas Mariner.
Check out the itinerary map below!
“We know that our guests are looking for extended travel in exotic destinations, which is why we are incredibly excited to unveil the longest World Cruise in our 30-year history,” said Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Over 150 nights, travelers will not only experience the highest standards of service, cuisine and enrichment, plus enjoy a delightful array of luxury amenities, but they will also sail as far south as Antarctica, as far east as Asia and as far north as Alaska – all in one single, epic voyage as they sail Away in Wonder.”
One of the best parts about this particular world cruise is there’s an option to add on an additional 18-night sailing to the Mexican Riviera from San Francisco to Miami, calling on Costa Rica, Colombia and more, along with a full transit of the Panama Canal.
Those who book can also take advantage of the 395 completely free shore excursions offered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises throughout the journey.
2025 World Cruise by the Numbers:
- 36,295 Nautical Miles
- 395 FREE Shore Excursions
- 97 Ports of Call
- 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites
- 25 Countries
- 12 Seas, Straits, Gulfs, Bays & Channels Cruised
- 16 Overnight Stays
- 5 Continents
- 3 Oceans Cruised
48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Include:
- Sydney Opera House from Sydney, Australia
- Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Rapa Nui National Park from Hanga Roa, Chile
- Taputapuātea from Raiatea, French Polynesia
- Komodo National Park from Komodo, Indonesia
- Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto from Osaka, Japan
- Tongariro National Park from Napier, New Zealand
- Cascade Head from Astoria, Oregon
- Singapore Botanic Gardens from Singapore
- The Historic City of Ayutthaya from Bangkok, Thailand
- Ha Long Bay from Hanoi, Vietnam
And of course, the only numbers you’re probably really interested in: the cost. A deluxe veranda suite will run you $86,999 per person, while the master suite is a cool $249,999 per person.