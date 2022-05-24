This World Cruise From Regent Seven Seas is Their Longest Ever

“We know that our guests are looking for extended travel in exotic destinations, which is why we are incredibly excited to unveil the longest World Cruise in our 30-year history,” said Jason Montague, President and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Over 150 nights, travelers will not only experience the highest standards of service, cuisine and enrichment, plus enjoy a delightful array of luxury amenities, but they will also sail as far south as Antarctica, as far east as Asia and as far north as Alaska – all in one single, epic voyage as they sail Away in Wonder.”

One of the best parts about this particular world cruise is there’s an option to add on an additional 18-night sailing to the Mexican Riviera from San Francisco to Miami, calling on Costa Rica, Colombia and more, along with a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Those who book can also take advantage of the 395 completely free shore excursions offered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises throughout the journey.

2025 World Cruise by the Numbers:

36,295 Nautical Miles

395 FREE Shore Excursions

97 Ports of Call

48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

25 Countries

12 Seas, Straits, Gulfs, Bays & Channels Cruised

16 Overnight Stays

5 Continents

3 Oceans Cruised

48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Include:

Sydney Opera House from Sydney, Australia

Valongo Wharf Archaeological Site from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rapa Nui National Park from Hanga Roa, Chile

Taputapu ā tea from Raiatea, French Polynesia

Komodo National Park from Komodo, Indonesia

Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto from Osaka, Japan

Tongariro National Park from Napier, New Zealand

Cascade Head from Astoria, Oregon

Singapore Botanic Gardens from Singapore

The Historic City of Ayutthaya from Bangkok, Thailand

Ha Long Bay from Hanoi, Vietnam

And of course, the only numbers you’re probably really interested in: the cost. A deluxe veranda suite will run you $86,999 per person, while the master suite is a cool $249,999 per person.