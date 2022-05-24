USPS Debuts New American Queen Voyages Stamp

In honor of the Mississippi River, the United States Postal Service has issued a number of new forever stamps highlighting America’s most famous waterway. The first stamps were issued at a ceremony at the Beale Street Landing in Memphis, TN yesterday. One of the stamps in the collection features American Queen Voyages ship American Queen.

Gary Barksdale, the Postal Service’s chief postal inspector, was on hand for the event.

“In addition to its many recreational and natural attributes, the Mississippi is also the backbone of the U.S. economy — serving as a riparian superhighway, transporting more than 175 million tons of freight annually,” said Gary Barksdale, the Postal Service’s chief postal inspector, who served as the dedicating official. “Today, we continue the Postal Service’s tradition of celebrating our nation’s wonderful heritage with the dedication of 10 truly special Forever stamps honoring the Mighty Mississippi.”

Barksdale was joined by Alex Bernhardt; cruise director of American Queen Voyages; Jim Strickland, mayor of Memphis; Tyree Daniels, board chair of Memphis River Parks; John Waggoner, founder and chairman of American Queen Voyages; Frank Rivera, riverlorian of American Queen Voyages; and Quintin R. Smith, pastor of the Historical First Baptist Church of Millington.

“Travelers have been captivated by the Mississippi River — romanticizing the steamboats transporting them from Minnesota to Louisiana — throughout history,” said Waggoner. “Our flagship American Queen is an iconic symbol of those mighty paddle-wheelers, and we are honored to have her grace the collection.”

The 10-stamp collection each represent a state along the course of the river. The Iowa stamp shows David Sebben’s photo of the steamboat American Queen near the city of Bettendorf.

