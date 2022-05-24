Cruise Saudi Update with Executive Director Barbara Buczek

One of cruising’s newest destinations, Saudi Arabia, has big plans for travel to the country and cruising is a big part of it. Cruise Saudi recently announced that they’ve become a member of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), a community of travel and tourism professionals around the world. With major cruise lines like MSC Cruises now homeporting ships in the Port of Jeddah, it won’t be long before the region is one of the most visited destinations in the industry.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff met with Executive Director of Cruise Saudi Barbara Buczek to talk about her experience as a woman in what has been a traditionally male-dominated space.